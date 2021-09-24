We praise the wagon every chance we get. It’s just one of the best car body styles, if not the best. A gnarly off-roading wagon, like the Volvo XC70, makes for an even cooler car. But as you know, a car like this came and went decades before the XC70. The AMC Eagle Wagon wasn’t really as appreciated as it should’ve been. The car world just wasn’t ready.



Time has vindicated the defunct AMC, along with the Eagle. The Volvo XC70 and Subaru Outback both probably share a lot of lineage with the Eagle, even if it’s just in spirit.

And, apparently, crossovers — as we know them today — have been a long time coming. That tracks, according to our own Raphael Orlove. We asked readers to tell us which car was just too ahead of its time, and these are their answers: