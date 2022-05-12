Whether you’re in the role of driver or passenger, the seat in a car plays a big part in your overall experience of a vehicle. Good seat, nice journey. Bad seat, horrendous drive.

With so much riding on these humble compositions of fabric and metal, we wanted to find out which cars out there are fitted with the worst seats. To do this, we turned to you and asked what cars have the worst seats you’ve ever sat in?

From sedans to SUVs, hatchbacks to minivans, we were inundated with responses. Here are some of the top suggestions we received.