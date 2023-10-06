These Cars Have Seen The Biggest Year-Over-Year Sales Increases In 2023

These Cars Have Seen The Biggest Year-Over-Year Sales Increases In 2023

Yeah, Ford sold a lot of pickup trucks, but which cars have improved the most?

Collin Woodard
Nissan GT-R
When it comes to the best-selling cars so far this year, the top five isn’t anything particularly interesting. Ford takes the top spot with 573,370 F-Series pickups sold, followed by the Chevrolet Silverado at 411,758 and the Ram pickup at 332,441. The Toyota RAV4 and Tesla Model Y round out the list with 302,831 and 284,498 respectively. Odds are, you could have gotten at least four correct if you were just guessing.

But what about cars that are selling better than they were last year? Now that’s much less obvious and arguably far more interesting. Using data from our friends over at GoodCarBadCar, we’ve compiled a list of the cars with the biggest year-over-year sales increases. These are all cars that were on sale last year in some capacity, although not all of them were in production for the full year. Still, it’s fun to look at how far we’ve come in 2023.

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen ID.4
Volkswagen has sold 27,155 ID.4s this year, compared to 11,072 at the same point last year. That’s a 145-percent increase over 2022. Giving it more power for 2024 certainly doesn’t hurt, either.

Rivian R1T

Rivian R1T
So far, Rivian has sold 16,011 R1Ts. At this time last year, Rivian had only sold 6,000, a 167-percent increase. Not bad, Rivian. Not bad at all.

BMW X1

BMW X1
BMW has sold 12,902 X1s this year, compared to 4,360 at this point last year. That’s a 196-percent increase over 2022. Too bad about the busy front end, though.

Chevrolet Trax

Chevrolet Trax
So far, Chevrolet has sold 65,257 Traxes (Traxi? Traxopodes? Trax crossovers?). At this time last year, Chevrolet had only sold 21,882, a 198-percent increase. Considering how much better it is than its predecessor, though, that’s probably to be expected.

BMW iX

BMW iX
BMW has sold 12,026 iXs this year, compared to 3,154 at the same point last year. That’s a 281-percent increase over 2022. But just imagine what the sales would be if it actually looked good.

Acura Integra

Acura Integra
So far, Acura has sold 24,834 Integras. At this time last year, Acura had only sold 6,038, a 311-percent increase. The fact that the Integra Type S is so great to drive certainly doesn’t hurt, either.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi Outlander Plug In Hybrid
Mitsubishi has sold 5,103 Outlander PHEVs this year, compared to 1,132 at the same point last year. That’s a 351-percent increase over 2022. So take that, Mitsubishi haters.

Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R
So far, Nissan has sold 312 GT-Rs. At this time last year, Nissan had only sold 56, a 457-percent increase. Not bad for a 15-year-old sports car that died and then later came back to life.

Toyota Sienna

Toyota Sienna
Toyota has sold 47,753 Siennas this year, compared to 6,840 at the same point last year. That’s a 598-percent increase over 2022. Sounds like the minivan is in no danger of dying after all.

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Q4 e-tron
So far, Audi has sold 6,064 Q4 e-trons. At this time last year, Audi had only sold 704, a 761-percent increase. Those aren’t exactly Tesla numbers, but Audi’s getting there. Slowly.

Nissan Z

Nissan Z
Nissan has sold 1,309 Zs this year, compared to 85 at the same point last year. That’s a 1,440-percent increase over 2022. Now if we could just get Nissan to double or even triple that number so dealers can’t charge above sticker for them.

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota Sequoia
So far, Toyota has sold 14,165 Sequoias. At this time last year, Toyota had only sold 507, a 2,694-percent increase. It’ll be interesting to see what happens to Sequoia sales now that the Grand Highlander is also available.

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X
Toyota has sold 6,486 bZ4Xs this year, compared to 232 at the same point last year. That’s a 2,696-percent increase over 2022. As it turns out, your cars sell better if they don’t have to worry about their wheels literally falling off.

Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback

Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback
So far, Audi has sold 1,891 Q4 e-tron Sportbacks. At this time last year, Audi had only sold 28, a 6,654-percent increase. It’s still less popular than the regular Q4 e-tron, but at least it’s trying.

Cadillac Lyriq

Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac has sold 5,334 Lyriqs this year, compared to 36 at the same point last year. That’s a 14,717-percent increase over 2022. We’re sure the GM boardroom is proud of that one even if the actual number of units sold is still depressingly low. Let’s get those numbers up, Cadillac!

