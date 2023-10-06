These Cars Have Seen The Biggest Year-Over-Year Sales Increases In 2023

When it comes to the best-selling cars so far this year, the top five isn’t anything particularly interesting. Ford takes the top spot with 573,370 F-Series pickups sold, followed by the Chevrolet Silverado at 411,758 and the Ram pickup at 332,441. The Toyota RAV4 and Tesla Model Y round out the list with 302,831 and 284,498 respectively. Odds are, you could have gotten at least four correct if you were just guessing.

But what about cars that are selling better than they were last year? Now that’s much less obvious and arguably far more interesting. Using data from our friends over at GoodCarBadCar, we’ve compiled a list of the cars with the biggest year-over-year sales increases. These are all cars that were on sale last year in some capacity, although not all of them were in production for the full year. Still, it’s fun to look at how far we’ve come in 2023.