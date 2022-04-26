My first car - a “shiny maroon” ‘82 Subaru GL 4dr - 5sp and 1.8l of horizontally-opposed manic (not)power. Complete with handbrake on the front wheels and the spare tire on top of the engine to ensure the most nose-heavy wieght distribution possible. I, a testosterone-poisoned newly licensed 17yo high school senior with delusions of knowing what to do behind the wheel. How did I abuse that poor hand-me-down from Grandma? How DIDN’T I abuse it? I flew off the end of a road that unexpectedly dead-ended and had to use the jack to get it off of the logs I landed on. I flew it over railroad tracks getting serious air. I would attempt to peg the speedometer on windy back roads in Maine with my idiot friends egging me on. Subaru rather unhelpfully did not put a defined redline on the tach, so I used ALL the revs, ALL the time. I by some miracle did not roll the thing when I tried to pass too many cars on a backroad and had to dive into the ditch to avoid a head-on collision, sliding sideways for a couple hundred yards in the process. I spun it repeatedly in the snow, and I whacked it into a granite curb sideways trying to learn handbrake turns (oops, didn’t know about that front handbrake thing at the time). I managed to use up a set of tires AND a set of brake pads in less than 25K, much to the (not)amusement of the Old Man (luckily a used rear suspension was not THAT expensive. I also rear-ended a friend while driving to a soccer game two states away from home - I half-assedly fixed that myself, resulting in one metallic brown fender. On more than one occasion, I checked the oil to find none in evidence on the dipstick. I got a plethora of speeding tickets to the point of a three month license vacation. Ultimately, I sold it to my first college roommate at the end of freshman year, and he drove it for the rest of his college days, until the rampant Subaru rust caused the rear suspension to make it’s way through the trunk floor. Still ran like a champ though. No chance of any carbon having built up in THAT motor. :-)

How I did not kill that car or myself or others is a mystery of the ages. Thankfully, I matured rapidly, as the succession of Jetta GLIs that followed were MUCH faster (though I suppose the better handling helped there).