These Are Your Favorite Songs About Cars

These Are Your Favorite Songs About Cars

It turns out there's a lot of songs out there about cars.

By
Lawrence Hodge
C6 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Image: Chevrolet

The other day, I asked you, dear readers, about your favorite songs about or mentioning a car. I was sincerely curious to know since I’m big into cars and music, but for some reason it never occurred to me to sit and think about just how many songs have been made about a car. It turns out there are way more than I thought. Here are some of your favorites.

Megadeath - “502"

502 - Megadeth (original version)

502 by Megadeth, ripping fast beat never fails to get me going!

Submitted by: rrutis

Fountains of Wayne - “92 Subaru”

‘92 Subaru

Submitted by: Martin Cisne via Facebook

Thom Shepherd - “Country Squire”

Country Squire

Artists often sing about fun cars, which gets boring. I absolutely love that Thom went out of his way to sing about his wonderful hunk of american steel turd, built for regular people. we need more songs about station wagons.

Submitted by: redneck rob and his flock of Volvos

T.I. - “24s”

T.I. - 24's [Official Video]

Submitted by: Tristian Lent via Facebook

Bottle Rockets - “1000 Dollar Car”

1000 Dollar Car

Submitted by: Douche McBaggus

Chuck Berry - “No Money Down”

No Money Down

Submitted by: Kyle Krasa

Richard Thompson - “MGB-GT”

MGB-GT

Submitted by: Slow Joe Crow

Queen - “I’m In Love With My Car”

Queen - I’m In Love With My Car (Official Video)

Submitted by: Javier Huerta via Facebook

The Gap Band - “Burn Rubber On Me”

Gap Band - Burn Rubber On Me (1981) • TopPop

 Submitted by: IDM3

Masta Ace Incorporated - “Sittin’ On Chrome”

Masta Ace Incorporated - Sittin’ On Chrome

Submitted by: Ryan Cole via Facebook

Bob Seger - “Get Out Of Denver Get Out Of Denver”

Bob Seger - “Get Out Of Denver”

Get Out of Denver. Bob Seger version, although the Blue Traveler one is good too. Mentions cars, in relation to running from the police. Definitely one of those songs that comes on and the next thing you know you’re doing 110mph and not sure how that happened.

Submitted by: IstillmissmyXJ

Adam Sandler - “Ode To My Car”

Ode to My Car

Favorite song as my 91 civic 240k miles slowly fell apart.

Submitted by: Malcom Bell via Facebook

Ministry - “Jesus Built My Hotrod”

Ministry - Jesus Built My Hotrod

Submitted by: Daniel Consorti

Sir Mix-A-Lot - “My Hooptie”

Sir Mix-A-Lot - My Hooptie

Submitted by: Earl Miller via Facebook

Rush - “Red Barchetta”

Rush - Red Barchetta (Visualizer)

Submitted by: dustynnguyendood

