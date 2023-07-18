These Are Your Favorite Songs About Cars

The other day, I asked you, dear readers, about your favorite songs about or mentioning a car. I was sincerely curious to know since I’m big into cars and music, but for some reason it never occurred to me to sit and think about just how many songs have been made about a car. It turns out there are way more than I thought. Here are some of your favorites.
Megadeath - “502"
502 by Megadeth, ripping fast beat never fails to get me going!
Submitted by: rrutis
Fountains of Wayne - “92 Subaru”
Submitted by: Martin Cisne via Facebook
Thom Shepherd - “Country Squire”
Artists often sing about fun cars, which gets boring. I absolutely love that Thom went out of his way to sing about his wonderful hunk of american steel turd, built for regular people. we need more songs about station wagons.
Submitted by: redneck rob and his flock of Volvos
T.I. - “24s”
Submitted by: Tristian Lent via Facebook
Bottle Rockets - “1000 Dollar Car”
Submitted by: Douche McBaggus
Chuck Berry - “No Money Down”
Submitted by: Kyle Krasa
Richard Thompson - “MGB-GT”
Submitted by: Slow Joe Crow
Queen - “I’m In Love With My Car”
Submitted by: Javier Huerta via Facebook
The Gap Band - “Burn Rubber On Me”
Submitted by: IDM3
Masta Ace Incorporated - “Sittin’ On Chrome”
Submitted by: Ryan Cole via Facebook
Bob Seger - “Get Out Of Denver Get Out Of Denver”
Get Out of Denver. Bob Seger version, although the Blue Traveler one is good too. Mentions cars, in relation to running from the police. Definitely one of those songs that comes on and the next thing you know you’re doing 110mph and not sure how that happened.
Submitted by: IstillmissmyXJ
Adam Sandler - “Ode To My Car”
Favorite song as my 91 civic 240k miles slowly fell apart.
Submitted by: Malcom Bell via Facebook
Ministry - “Jesus Built My Hotrod”
Submitted by: Daniel Consorti
Sir Mix-A-Lot - “My Hooptie”
Submitted by: Earl Miller via Facebook
Rush - “Red Barchetta”
Submitted by: dustynnguyendood