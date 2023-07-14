What's Your Favorite Song About A Car?

Cars and music go together like coffee and cream. Or rather, engines and oil . Anyway, they go together well, a nd after over a century of both cars and recorded music, there’s been more than few times where they influenced each other.

Piggybacking off the recent Question Of The Day about your favorite car rap songs and videos, I decided to broaden things a bit and want to know what your favorite songs that are about or mention cars. While some may go to classics like Prince’s “ Little Red Corvette” or Wilson Pickett’s “ Mustang Sally,” there’s plenty of others to choose from .



Chase Shakur - honda civic ‘98 (Official Music Video)

My favorite is by Atlanta artist Chase Shakur, whose debut album just dropped late last year. The song: “’98 Honda Civic.” It’s a chill song that appears to be about how he’s been stressed since he wrecked his Civic but the girl he’s been dating has been stressing him as well and he just wants her to understand. I could honestly see myself listening to it on a late night drive in some tuner Civic, and I think that’s why the song works best as being a song about a car — it makes you imagine yourself in the driver’s seat.

Now it’s your turn . Let us know your favorite car songs and car mentioned in the lyrics in the comments . And don’t be shy , we sure love obscure music over here.

