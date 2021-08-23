If you didn’t see the Mazda Miata coming (at a leisurely pace) as one of the favorites among slow-car-fast enthusiasts, we need to have a conversation. We might even consider running a PSA about the unbridled joy that the Mazda MX-5 brings to its drivers, despite being what many would consider “slow.”



Some of you aced it by referring to these so-called slow cars as momentum cars, which refers to relying not on outright power but on skillful handling in order to gather and maintain speed. These slow cars won’t break the tires loose because they’re too powerful, but many of them can still go sideways with the right encouragement.

There’s a lot of slow pokes out there that “handle like a go-kart,” apparently, and I’m happy to report the slow car coalition is broader than I imagined. We asked our readers what their favorite slow cars to driver fast are, and these were their answers: