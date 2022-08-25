If you live in a snowy climate: getting a second set of wheels and having dedicated snow tires and summer tires. There are not many things more relieving than being able to drive through blizzard conditions without the anxiety of your car slipping all over the road.

I had blizzaks on the stock rims and pilot supersports on a set of aftermarket wheels for my RSX-S back in the day. Car was unstoppable and very confidence-inspiring in the snow, but was fun to take to the track or autox on the stickier tires in the summer. 10 minutes total to switch them out in the garage, with no concern about getting an appointment at a tire shop to change yours over. One of the best car decisions you can make IMO.