Got the right game in the lead, but wrong vehicle. The answer isn’t the Warthog, it’s the Ghost.

It was nimble enough that it was a blast to sling around the map (the boost feature added in follow-up versions made it that much better).

And they were also small enough that they could be contorted to fit in areas they obviously were not meant to fit.

I was never good at multiplayer (which probably means I was never good at the game itself), but I’d occasionally find a way to fit a ghost into some hallway or secluded room where no one in the right mind ever expected to see a Ghost and be able to finally give some plasma-induced payback to all the “good” players. The comments were always priceless.