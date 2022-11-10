Who doesn’t love a little bit of ‘froading? Porsche seems to think we all do, as it’s giving us an off-road version of the beloved 911. But for those of us without time and money to burn, what can we buy right now that’ll let us wander out into the wilderness? Yesterday, we asked for your favorite off-road trim levels on vehicles, and your responses were all over the place — financially and geographically. Let’s see what you said.
Ram Power Wagon
Of the more hardcore off-road pickup truck offerings, I feel like the Ram 2500 Power Wagon is the most honest. No, it doesn’t have the bragging numbers of the TRX or other BD-energy bro-dozers But it’s more capable than your basic tire-and-lift package, comes with plenty of usable features, and can do real work. It’s the best thing for towing a trailer of ATVs or SxSs up to the hunting cabin, or getting to the back 40 for repairing fences or gathering firewood. It’s an off-road truck for people who actually need an off-road truck.
It’s rare, in this modern world, to find an offroad pickup that lacks pretension. The Power Wagon, amusingly, is just that — built for go more than show.
Ariel Nomad
Ariel Nomad. It’s an Arial Atom in hiking boots:
We can argue all day about whether the Nomad really counts as an Atom trim level, since it gets its own model name, but we can all agree that it absolutely rules. For that alone, it gets included.
Honda’s AWD Models
You need different packages for different offroad scenarios. For example, a Raptor might be great for running across the desert, but would be a horrible choice for rock crawling or narrow forest trails.
I’d probably go with Jeep as best all-rounder if you’re not in a hurry.
For rough stuff on the road, such as snow, ice, patchy ice and snow on the highway, etc., I’d go with Honda’s top AWD system, as found in MDX, TLX, RDX, Pilot, Ridgeline and Passport. Why? Because it is better than anything Subaru has.
Them’s fighting words, friend. Subaru has one of the most respected AWD systems on the market, and one that I personally grew to trust with my snow-drifting life. I guess I’ll have to find an AWD Honda this winter to compare.
Unimog
Unimog. Duh.
Every Unimog is the off-road trim of the Unimog. This, to be clear, rules. I may love small cars and revile large trucks, but how can you say no to that face?
Subaru Forester Wilderness
As an off road trim I’d say the Subaru Forester Wilderness (over the Outback as shorter wheelbase and less thirsty), AWD, over 9 inches of ground clearance, and tires with more aggressive tread, it isn’t a trail smashing Rubicon or dune jumping Raptor but it will take people way further off-road than they think it will or will likely ever ask it to go. Yes, a lot is appearance, but there are enough functional changes that add actual capability and it does so without much compromise (aside from mpg which still isn’t horrible).
Even a base Forester will surprise you with its capability, but the Wilderness package should make it even easier to get all your REI gear to those far-out camping spots.
Miata
Miata is always the answer
I’m firmly in favor of off-road Miatas. You’re not cutting up some precious one-of-one prototype here, it’s a car that Mazda made over a million of. Lift more of them up for Dumb Shenanigans.
Wrangler Rubicon
The Rubicon deserves a place on every off road list, especially in 2 door form. Tiny with locking diffs plus its half the price of the 392s, Raptors, etc.
Everyone always thinks about the slight lift from the Rubicon, but those locking diffs likely make an even bigger difference over wet leaves or mud.
Huracan Sterrato
Not that I’ll ever drive one or probably even see one, but the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is looking pretty ridiculous.
This is exactly the kind of dumb idea I love. A Lamborghini, Urus or Rambo Lambo aside, has no business off-road. And yet, here one is.
Fiat Panda 4x4
There’s only one acceptable answer: The sensible Fiat Panda 4x4
Jalopnik’s resident Brit, Owen Bellwood, loves the Panda 4x4. I can’t blame him, honestly. These things look rad.
Golf Country
The VW Golf Country
Honestly, this may be a better pick than my Cayenne Transsyberia suggestion. The Golf Country rules.
Colorado ZR2
Colorado ZR2. Colorado was already mentioned but I’ll expand on it a bit.
For about a $6k premium over the Z71 you get the fancy Multimatic DSSV shocks, 3" wider track (ZR2 specific control arms and rear axle) E lockers front and rear, Decent off-road tires, rocker protection, radiator / engine skid plate, a puny TC skid plate, and ZR2 specific bumpers and hood. Pretty good deal for the money. You could drop another $5700 on top for the Bison, but you can also just order the full skid plate package from AEV for less than that and come out ahead, IMO.
I was debating between a ZR2, Frontier Pro-4x, and Tacoma TRD but at around $45k nothing really matched the value. 2023 pricing hasn’t been announced, but hopefully they don’t get too far above $50k.
I used to work at a GM dealer, and there was always something cool about those ZR2s. They had a similar vibe to the 4x4 from Back To The Future, all high-riding and mean.
Aixam Mega Track
Mega Track
Road trim
Off-road trim
I’ll be honest: I’d never even heard of the Mega Track before this. Now, I have another bucket list car that I need to track down. Thanks, Margin Of Error.
G-Wagen 4x4^2
While the G 6x6 is insane, the 4x4^2 is where it’s at if you really want to offroad.
The Gelandewagen is really meant to be off-roady in all trims — hence the name. Really, the modern models with their thin tires should be the GS-klasse, though I’m sure BMW would have something to say about that.
Porsche 959 Rally
You had two shots at “Porsche” and missed on both.
959 Rally.
I’m willing to pose the question: will the 911 Dakar be more interesting than the 959 Rally? My key tenet here is accessibility — you’re marginally more likely to get your hands on, or at least see, an off-road 911 than a true 959.
Subaru Outback Wilderness
Outback Wilderness. I know others have said the Forester Wilderness. I’ve driven them both and the Outback is the more livable vehicle. It doesn’t have the cabin height of the Forester and that makes getting things like skis, cargo boxes, and kayaks up there, significantly easier.
The Outback has one crucial advantage over the Forester: it’s easier to get into your rooftop tent. How are you gonna take your sunrise camp aeropress photos without that altitude?
