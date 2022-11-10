You need different packages for different offroad scenarios. For example, a Raptor might be great for running across the desert, but would be a horrible choice for rock crawling or narrow forest trails.

I’d probably go with Jeep as best all-rounder if you’re not in a hurry.

For rough stuff on the road, such as snow, ice, patchy ice and snow on the highway, etc., I’d go with Honda’s top AWD system, as found in MDX, TLX, RDX, Pilot, Ridgeline and Passport. Why? Because it is better than anything Subaru has.