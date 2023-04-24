These Are Your Favorite MotorWeek Videos

We asked and you answered, and what we love most is that MotorWeek, throughout its long history, seems to mean as much to you, our readers, as it does to us barely socialized journalists. Whether it’s through new reviews, retro reviews or segments like Goss’ Garage, this automotive institution has made its mark on car culture. Here are some of your favorites.
Goss’ Garage
I enjoyed Goss’s Garage, Pat Goss explained everything so that even a dummy who got a C- in auto shop could understand it.
Not that I ever knew anyone like that.
(Damn you GM and your stupid Quadrajet carburetor.... Damn you all to hell!)
Sadly, Pat was noticeably struggling the last few years after his wife died and I remember watching one episode and thinking to myself that he wasn’t long for this world.
RIP Pat Goss.
Submitted by Earthbound Misfit I
92' Econo Sport Comparo
I love watching the ones that feature older car categories or have aged so far that the buyers’ sentiment from back then is very different from what people perceive today. A great example of this is the econo-sport comparison:
Submitted by Lil Xanos
Land Yacht Track Tests
All of them, especially the part when they make the current college intern awkwardly try to model the interior features, adjust the steering wheel (or flail around to show there are no adjustments) and demonstrate the roominess... or lack thereof... of the back seat.
At a close second is when they put float boats like Chevy Caprices, Buick Roadmasters and Lincoln Town Cars through the slalom and braking tests.
Submitted by Scott Satellite
1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme...”the chrome Olds logo on the trunk lid simply got tired of hanging on...”
Submitted by Andy Long
1988 Subaru XT6
The Subaru review — I think it was for the XT? — where a full-sized adult tries to literally throw himself into the back seat of what’s really a 2+2.
Submitted by David Brodbeck
1993 Mercedes-Benz 600SEC V12
The first one I remember from my childhood was the 600 SEL review. I’ve been fascinated with it ever since.
Submitted by Justin Ingman
1985 Nissan Maxima SE
1985 Nissan Maxima review was hilarious
Submitted by John Jay Cho
1988 Ferrari Testarossa
The Testarossa one where he kept awkwardly rolling his R’s every time he said the word “Testarossa.”
Submitted by Dave Dauphinee
93' V8 Luxury Sedan Comparo
My favorite of all-time is still probably the first MotorWeek video I ever watched, the 1993 V8 Luxury Sedan Comparison, but honestly they’re all good! There’s something refreshing about no-nonsense, unbiased, and highly information-rich review format. The fact that John Davis and his comforting voice has been the main star of this show for 4 decades says something about its integrity.
Submitted by Brendan Saur
1995 Ferrari F50
F50
Submitted by Elek Szilvasi
2002 Lexus SC 430
2002 Lexus SC 430
Submitted by Nova McCloud