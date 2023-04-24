These Are Your Favorite MotorWeek Videos

QOTD

John Davis, Pat Goss and plenty of others have been driving our dream cars for years and these are your favorite reviews.

Kyle Hyatt
Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite MotorWeek Videos
Photo: MotorWeek

We asked and you answered, and what we love most is that MotorWeek, throughout its long history, seems to mean as much to you, our readers, as it does to us barely socialized journalists. Whether it’s through new reviews, retro reviews or segments like Goss’ Garage, this automotive institution has made its mark on car culture. Here are some of your favorites.

Goss’ Garage

Goss’ Garage

Things to Know about Battery Care | Final Goss’ Garage Segment

I enjoyed Goss’s Garage, Pat Goss explained everything so that even a dummy who got a C- in auto shop could understand it.

Not that I ever knew anyone like that.

(Damn you GM and your stupid Quadrajet carburetor.... Damn you all to hell!)

Sadly, Pat was noticeably struggling the last few years after his wife died and I remember watching one episode and thinking to myself that he wasn’t long for this world.

RIP Pat Goss.

Submitted by Earthbound Misfit I

92' Econo Sport Comparo

92' Econo Sport Comparo

MotorWeek | Retro Review: ‘92 Econo Sport Comparo: Paseo, NX1600, Scoupe, Saturn, Storm

I love watching the ones that feature older car categories or have aged so far that the buyers’ sentiment from back then is very different from what people perceive today. A great example of this is the econo-sport comparison:

Submitted by Lil Xanos

Land Yacht Track Tests

Land Yacht Track Tests

1992 Buick Roadmaster Limited | Retro Review

All of them, especially the part when they make the current college intern awkwardly try to model the interior features, adjust the steering wheel (or flail around to show there are no adjustments) and demonstrate the roominess... or lack thereof... of the back seat.

At a close second is when they put float boats like Chevy Caprices, Buick Roadmasters and Lincoln Town Cars through the slalom and braking tests.

Submitted by Scott Satellite

1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme | Retro Review

1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme...”the chrome Olds logo on the trunk lid simply got tired of hanging on...”

Submitted by Andy Long

1988 Subaru XT6

1988 Subaru XT6

MotorWeek | Retro Review: ‘88 Subaru XT6

The Subaru review — I think it was for the XT? — where a full-sized adult tries to literally throw himself into the back seat of what’s really a 2+2.

Submitted by David Brodbeck

1993 Mercedes-Benz 600SEC V12

1993 Mercedes-Benz 600SEC V12

1993 Mercedes-Benz 600SEC V12 (C140) - MotorWeek Retro

The first one I remember from my childhood was the 600 SEL review. I’ve been fascinated with it ever since.

Submitted by Justin Ingman

1985 Nissan Maxima SE

1985 Nissan Maxima SE

MotorWeek | Retro Review: ‘85 Nissan Maxima SE

1985 Nissan Maxima review was hilarious

Submitted by John Jay Cho

1988 Ferrari Testarossa

1988 Ferrari Testarossa

MotorWeek | Retro Review: ‘88 Ferrari Testarossa

The Testarossa one where he kept awkwardly rolling his R’s every time he said the word “Testarossa.”

Submitted by Dave Dauphinee

93' V8 Luxury Sedan Comparo

93' V8 Luxury Sedan Comparo

MotorWeek | Retro Review: ‘93 V8 Luxury Sedan Comparo

My favorite of all-time is still probably the first MotorWeek video I ever watched, the 1993 V8 Luxury Sedan Comparison, but honestly they’re all good! There’s something refreshing about no-nonsense, unbiased, and highly information-rich review format. The fact that John Davis and his comforting voice has been the main star of this show for 4 decades says something about its integrity.

Submitted by Brendan Saur

1995 Ferrari F50

1995 Ferrari F50

1995 Ferrari F50 | Retro Review

F50

Submitted by Elek Szilvasi

2002 Lexus SC 430

2002 Lexus SC 430

Motorweek 2002 Lexus SC430 Road Test

2002 Lexus SC 430

Submitted by Nova McCloud

