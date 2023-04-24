These Are Your Favorite MotorWeek Videos

I enjoyed Goss’s Garage, Pat Goss explained everything so that even a dummy who got a C- in auto shop could understand it.

Not that I ever knew anyone like that.

(Damn you GM and your stupid Quadrajet carburetor.... Damn you all to hell!)

Sadly, Pat was noticeably struggling the last few years after his wife died and I remember watching one episode and thinking to myself that he wasn’t long for this world.

RIP Pat Goss.