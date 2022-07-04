MotorWeek is legendary, thanks in large part to the show’s longtime host, John Davis. For decades, his outside-voice-all-the-time presentation has brought us news and reviews on the latest and greatest in the auto industry. But even the biggest MotorWeek fan will admit that, sometimes, the show is a bit too polite about cars that are actually terrible.

That is, save for one review: The 1982 Pontiac 1000.

MotorWeek | Retro Review: ‘82 Pontiac 1000

The car is one of the most egregious badge-engineering jobs in GM history, based on the rightfully unloved Chevy Chevette. I’ve never driven one, but it must have been an absolute dog, because this is as close as Davis will ever get to calling a car “dogshit.”

It’s beautiful to watch. I don’t want to spoil it by giving anything away, but let’s just say this: Even in 1982, this Pontiac’s 0-60 time was bad enough to draw the ire of even-handed MotorWeek.

So please, take seven minutes of your time on this 4th of July afternoon and watch an American TV institution absolutely dismantle an American carmaking institution in the most polite way possible.

God bless MotorWeek for bringing us this Retro Review joy on YouTube.