The way a headlight looks can make of break a car’s design, and you all seem to know that, too. When I tell you I was inundated with answers to yesterday’s question I don’t think I could do it justice.

You are all some very passionate people. Your answers span decades of automotive history from cars all around the world. Damn, I’m really proud of y’all. There are some really excellent submissions in here, and a lot of them are cars I completely forgot existed (sometimes for good reason).

So, without further ado, let us take a look at what you all think the best headlight designs of all time are.