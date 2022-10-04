You are all some very passionate people. Your answers span decades of automotive history from cars all around the world. Damn, I’m really proud of y’all. There are some really excellent submissions in here, and a lot of them are cars I completely forgot existed (sometimes for good reason).
So, without further ado, let us take a look at what you all think the best headlight designs of all time are.
Citroen SM
Citroen SM
From Citroenvie.com:
Citroën began importing cars into Canada and the United States in the late 1960s which have three basic headlamps: standard low-beam; standard high-beam and high-beam headlamps of much higher intensity, which also turn with the steering wheel to allow you to look around comers as you drive. Anyone driving with these lamps is instantly amazed. They simply make so much sense.
I’d say the SM is arguably one of the most beautiful vehicles ever made, and its headlights just add to it. Not only are they functional, they work so well within the overall design of the car. 11/10.
Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I
Mercury Sable
Mercury Sable
First Gen Mercury Sable, it pulled off the full width lighting before it was cool!
All hail the Mercury Sable light bar! When I mentioned cars that I forgot existed, this was one of them. OEMs wish they could make a light bar as cool as the Sable’s but it’s just not possible.
Submitted by: 89islander
Any New Volvo
Any New Volvo
I think of the current mass produced cars that Volvo has some of the nicest sets. Hammer of Thor lights!
Not since BMW’s halo lights of the early-2000s has a brand’s headlight design been so distinctive. I love them so much. It’s just so clean and crisp, as all Volvo design should be.
Submitted by: oz4
Alfa Romeo Montreal
Alfa Romeo Montreal
Come on now... what could be cooler than the louvered headlights on the Alfa Romeo Montreal?
You ask a very good question, because the Montreal’s headlights are extremely cool. I especially like them because the design is pointless. Alfa didn’t need to make them that way, but it did anyway. That rocks.
Submitted by: 17 Seconds
Tucker
Tucker
Tucker. The center headlight turned with the front wheels so that it light up the inside of the curve better. I know today’s cars in Europe have adaptive lighting, but this was 1948. It does look weird however, but still someone was thinking about making lights useful instead of just there.
Jim Carrey sure knows how to make a cool car! If only there were more of them.
Submitted by: hoser68
Austin-Healey Sprite
Austin-Healey Sprite
They just look so happy
We’d all look happier if we didn’t have a brain... or have to pay taxes.
Submitted by: SlickS30r
Cizeta-Moroder V16T
Cizeta-Moroder V16T
Duh
Good point.
Submitted by: paradsecar
BMW E39 5-Series
BMW E39 5-Series
You have my vote in the lede. I’m totally not cheating. The E39 5series had my favourite implementation of their headlights with the halos, and each iteration since just hasn’t been as good.
Unfortunately, like your choice, this triggered an avalanche of copycats and probably kept eBay in business.
You, my friend, are a person of great taste. I’m sure you were also the smartest in your class, and your mother’s favorite. I know you’re mine.
Submitted by: dolsh
Bentley “Crystal” Headlights
Bentley “Crystal” Headlights
I always feel its a bit unfair for us Hawaii people because by the time we wake up to see the post to comment there are already 100+ comments before us. I hope this gets read. The best headlight design (and maybe ONE of the most expensive) is the Bentley Flying Spur “Crystal” Headlights.
I gotchu, friend. The crystal headlights are really something to behold in person. Even though Bentley’s are eye catching, the first thing people tend to notice when you see one is the crazy headlights. Also, Hawaii seems nice. I’d like to go sometime.
Submitted by: AudiB5Hawaii
Lancia Stratos Zero
Lancia Stratos Zero
The Lancia Stratos Zero. Look carefully, the headlights are located in the front of the wedge as a strip!
Holy shit. I’ve never seen this before. That is so goddamn cool.
Submitted by: minardi
Porsche 928
Porsche 928
Beautiful and simple.
Down yes. Up no.
Submitted by: 900turbo
Jaguar E-Type
Jaguar E-Type
The Jaguar E-Type, Series 1 headlights are one of my favorite parts of an already brilliantly designed car. Just absolutely seamlessly integrated into the design.
God, that car is so pretty. In an age where headlights were sort of ugly by default, this really stands out.
Submitted by: TheWalrus
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T
Okay okay, hold your fire and hear me out. The Rivian front lighting is… weird. I don’t know that I would call it beautiful or even particularly clever, BUT it is extremely special. Let me explain…
Before Rivian, all EVs had big fake grilles. Miles of shiny plastic, maybe with a screen-printed hexagon texture. Or, god forbid, the ducks-ass look of the Model 3.
Rivian decided to take a stand- why pretend to have a grille? Why blandly smooth the front end like a half-used bar of soap? Cars already have another potentially striking design feature up front, so lets make the LIGHTING the design focus of the front end.
And at the end of the day, they’ve produced something that stands out, is immediately recognizable, and is technically impressive in its execution. I believe we are already seeing lighting take more of a center stage in front-end design, especially for EVs, and I believe Rivian deserves some props for trying something off the wall and owning it.
Nah, don’t worry. You’re correct about this. The R1T’s front end really just works. Plus, it’s extremely distinctive. If you see that light bar with ovals, you know what car they are attached to. That’s high praise for a start-up brand.
Submitted by: Tycho13
Toyota 2000GT
Toyota 2000GT
The Toyota 2000GT is the prettiest car ever made. I think that includes the headlights.
The 2000GT’s headlights are so funny to me because they look so surprised to see you. It works though.
Submitted by: CarrerCrytharis
TVR Tuscan
TVR Tuscan
I was always a fan of TVR’s minimal, just stick them in some holes approach. Yes, I am aware that they were as effective as a candle, but when the car is trying to kill you anyway who needs to see where they are going?
The headlights are by far and away the worst part of the TVR’s design. They just look awful and date an otherwise timeless looking design.
Submitted by: Pitchblende
Porsche 911
Porsche 911
Beauty is simplicity. For that reason, the Porsche 911 has the best headlights. Except for the “fried egg” years, the headlight design has kept the same, clean formula for 5 decades: 2 round lights directly in front of the fenders. That’s it.
A close second is the BMW dual headlight design, which has morphed a little across the years while keeping the same general idea.
Fried egg truthers please stand up. I will not tolerate this slander. All 911 headlights are good — including the 996's.
Chevrolet Camaro
Chevrolet Camaro
1st Gen Camaro headlights were fixed with doors that retracted from the side. Neat and unique.
They look super cool in theory. My only issue has to do with GM build quality in the late 60s. Look how off-kilter they are. Just looks terrible. C’mon GM in the 60s. You’re better than this.
Submitted by: DonVanSin
Ford GT
Ford GT
Ford GT 100 year headlights
I wish I could relive the moment where I realized there was a “100" in the headlights. That was the last time I ever really felt happy.