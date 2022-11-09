Modify your thinking. You are your vehicle’s most important accessory.



When the weather gets cold and gross, plan for it. Leave earlier, drive like you should. “But everyone else is driving fast!” Well then they can wreck, leave your pride at home. Give your car time to heat up (if allowed), wear a damn coat and sensible shoes even if you have to put your work ones on in the parking garage. Keep a blanket, warm clothes and other supplies in your car. “But I only have one coat”, well then get an ugly-but-warm one from the VOA and leave it in your trunk.

Keep a scraper in your car, and also in your home/apartment so you don’t have to figure out how to get it out of your trunk when there’s 6 inches of snow on your vehicle. Use winter floormats, your carpets will thank you. Install high-quality wipers and fill up with winter-ready washer fluid. Keep them clean. Keep your whole car clean. Hose off that salt and grime.

If bad weather is coming, and you park outside, do yourself a favor a throw a tarp over your car. It’s bad enough you have to shovel the driveway to get out, but it’s soooo satisfying to just yank off the tarp and all the snow/ice with it. If you live in an area that’s prone to ice storms, this is a must.



It blows my mind how many people just...don’t do anything about the weather, and then act shocked when they have an accident or have things go wrong. But, I get it. Most people don’t really want to think about driving. They want to get in and go. They want to leave the house at the same time, drive at the same speed, etc. That’s why AWD is so popular - marketing says “you can drive in snow with confidence!”. But AWD can’t make up for every poor decision. Snow tires won’t save you if you still insist on driving 85mph on an icy freeway, or you only gave yourself enough time to defrost a porthole in your windshield. When winter comes, modify yourself.