It’s unlikely that all of the cars we liked as kids are the cars we still like today. If you’re lucky and a child at heart (or were a child with good taste), maybe that isn’t an issue for you. But, regardless of what the cars we liked as kids were, they still hold a special place in our hearts today.

That idea brought us to yesterday’s question. We wanted to know what your favorite cars from your childhood were. Some of you had some really solid pieces of automotive machinery as answers. Some of you, well, not so much.

That’s okay though. I mean, we were kids. What the hell did we know? Anyway, let’s take a look at the cars our fellow Jalops liked when they were just wee children. Think of it as a nice little trip down memory lane.