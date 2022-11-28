As we’ve grown up, our taste in cars – and the automotive landscape itself – have undoubtedly changed. I’m sure I’m not alone in the fact that some of the vehicles I loved as a child are 100 percent cringeworthy now. But, who can blame me? My brain wasn’t totally developed yet. It still isn’t, but that’s beside the point. Anyway, this brings us back to today’s question.

We want to know what your favorite car from your childhood is. You get bonus points if it’s something you later realized was not at all a good vehicle. My example is just that. A sad vehicle that no one should mark down as their “favorite.”

Ladies and gentlemen, my absolute favorite car (for a time) when I was a child was the Chrysler PT Cruiser. No, I will not be taking any questions. Just know that I thought it was the coolest car created by man when I was four years old back in 2000 or 2001. No, for the life of me I cannot explain why this was the case. I really do wish that I could, though. I even liked the PT Cruiser Convertible that came a bit later, because after all, convertibles are better. This is a notion that I’ve held onto since then, as evidenced by my current car being a convertible.



I remember being a child and seeking out purple PT Cruisers in parking lots just to go up to and ogle at. It’s not my proudest memory, that’s for sure. But, it does feel a bit cathartic to finally admit it.

Anyway, enough about me. Drop down below and share with the world what your favorite car from your childhood was. There are plenty of opportunities for bonus points here. One, you have to explain why it was your favorite car, or at the very least you need to tell us some sort of story about the car. Two, you get a billion bonus points if the car you loved as a child was something terrible and embarrassing. This is a safe space.