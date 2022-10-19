Fiero 2M4.

1990. I’m a senior in college and have a 86 Fiero 2M4 that I got cheap because it had no A/C. I’m from Virginia, but have gone to college up north and driven in the snow for 4 years (and my dad learned to drive in Erie, PA).

A friend bummed a ride to campus He spotted the VA tags and finds out it is rear wheel drive and was concerned. He asked the questions like “Do they get snow in Virginia?” I decided to not answer and just drive.

For 10 minutes, the drive is uneventful. Roads were slick, but the 2M4 couldn’t spin bald tires covered in bacon grease on a hockey rink. So the drive is uneventful. Just as the passenger relaxed I pulled this stunt on him.

* About 20 mph on a slush covered road (4-6" of slush)

* I felt the front end getting light and rising up from a wedge of slush.

* I started to slow down, but decided to have fun instead.

* I gunned it and the car got up to around 30 mph and I was really packing a wedge under the front end.

* Passenger noticed we are accelerating while closing in on an intersection he thinks we should turn left at. He started voicing concern

* When his concern switched to panic, I spun the steering wheel hard left.

* Front tires aren’t on the pavement, so the wheel just spins like a top.

* I screamed “I have no steering what do I do?”

* As passenger starts to scream “Slow down!” I nailed the brakes.

* Wedge of snow shot out from under the car, front tires plant and the car spun almost exactly 90 degrees.

* I was still about 100 feet from my turn but going 90 degrees from my travel path.

* I used the gas to just take the turn. The more the passenger screamed, the more I intentionally let the car drift closer to the curb on his side.

And that is how I stopped having people bum rides off of me to campus.