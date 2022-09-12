“The Scootacar, naturally.

“It was built by Hunslet Engines, a locomotive manufacturer, because the director of the company’s wife wanted something easier to park in London than her Jag. So they decided to enter the microcar market and came up with this.

“By 1957, when they were introduced, microcar enthusiasm had seriously started to wane, but that didn’t stop them and actually the car was somewhat successful. It was designed by having someone sit in a chair in front of a blackboard and someone else drew this shape around them in an effort to come up with the shortest car possible. The body was fiberglass and only had one door.

“According to legend, when journalists were testing the car on a track, one of them got a little too frisky and drove off the tarmac into a ditch. The Scootacar proceeded to somersault, rolling forward onto its roof and kept rotating, eventually landing on its wheels and kept going.”