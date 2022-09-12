You might think the imminent launch of the new Mustang is the biggest news right now. But, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch in British history, died last week.
Like every self-respecting news outlet, we’re taking a moment to honor this lifelong driving enthusiast. To do this, we called on you to uncover the best British cars to be created during her 70-year reign.
There were a lot of great cars to chose from. So sit back, relax and celebrate some of the best British cars while remembering the Royal range Rover enthusiast.