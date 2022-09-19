“I have too many to list but the two that stand out:

“My aunt’s backyard neighbor had a 1969-70 AMX up on blocks in his back yard. I offered to buy it from him several times but i was always told he was going to restore it “someday.”

“When he died the car was (according to my cousin) literally dragged out of the yard with a chain around the rear axle and hauled away on a flatbed.

“Some years after that I passed by a property with two 1966 Thunderbird convertibles, a Citroën SM and a few other vehicles.

“I was greeted by an older woman who refused to discuss the cars and threatened to shoot me if I ever came to her door again.

“I drove past the place several more times over the next 10-12 years and watched as the kudzu slowly consumed all the cars.

“Eventually the property was sold and is now a Marathon gas station. No idea what happened to the car’s but I’m sure they were beyond repair by the time they were pulled from the yard.”