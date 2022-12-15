My absolute priority is to find my wife a car - we finally have extra parking, and if she hasn’t acquiesced to driving manual in the past 8 years, it’s never going to happen. Little home projects mean we don’t want to tie up budget on something new, and as my car is reliable, we’ve got fine transit access, and both work from home, it’ll probably be something cheap I’ll put a bit of work into refreshing so it’s reliable enough.

For my car, I’ve got a set of front struts in the garage that’ll get installed when the weather is nicer again (the rears were replaced in the fall after one blew out). Not sure there’s anything else pressing, although cleaning up some of the bits on the underside that are starting to show corrosion would be ideal.

If I somehow find myself with an abundance of time (or my curious but hyperactive preschooler starts showing some focus), I’ve got an old Honda Rebel in the garage that could use a minor refurbishing, but that’s probably a year or two out from happening.