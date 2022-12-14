We’re on the precipice of a new year here, preparing to finally leave the highs and lows of 2022 in our collective rear-view mirrors. Ahead lie the greener pastures of 2023, a year that must be better because it’s a bigger number, and bigger is always better, especially when it comes to horsepower or curb weight, right? Things are looking up, people.

But with any new year, many people decide they want to change things. They resolve, if you will, to be better than they were the year before — kinder, more appreciative , making time for the important people in their lives .

We, of course, aren’t interested in any of that. We want to know what you’ll do in 2023 to make your car better.

Advertisement

Today, we’re talking about automotive projects. Specifically, we want to know the projects you’re looking to complete in 2023. Do you have a chassis begging for an engine swap, or are you simply looking to keep your existing fleet in running order?

Personally, I’ve recently been bitten by the “classic American wrenching” bug. I’ve spent my evenings in a Covid-addled haze, browsing Facebook Marketplace for C10 trucks and K5 Blazers in rust-free states. Do I have anywhere to work on a massive American truck? Not at all. Do I want one anyway? Absolutely. I don’t know that I’ll fully resolve to buy one, but every day the temptation grows. I fear it will soon overwhelm me, an Overlook Hotel of clogged carburetors and dry-rotted vacuum lines.

But enough about me. W hat’s your 2023 wrenching project? Whether you’ve got one already picked out, or you just have ideas floating around in your head, we want to hear them. Leave your answers in the comments below, and we’ll collect our favorites tomorrow afternoon.