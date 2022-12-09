“Oh this is an easy one. I’ve had many dealer experiences, not because I buy cars at them all the time for myself (I tend to go the cheap route) but because for a while I was fleet manager for a car share club. Was it the best job ever? Yes! One of my ‘duties’ was to pick up cars from dealers, It took me to many that I would otherwise never find myself in as a customer and was major fun. So back to one of the best experiences out of the bunch….

“We had ordered a brand spanking new dark blue Ferrari 458 Italia and it was time to pick it up. So off to the Ferrari dealership I went. That particular day was in the middle of summer so I was wearing flip flops, a t shirt and jeans with knee ripped out because it was laundry time and I had nothing else to wear haha.

“Anyway, I walk into the dealer and there were about 4-5 people standing around the car (it was on one of those rotating circles on the showroom floor) It was new then and not many had seen it in the flesh so between that and it’s unique color, it was quite the draw. These people were your typical Ferrari customers so when I walked up they looked me up and down and quickly dismissed me as a fan.

“Funny thing is I had just been on the phone with the salesman who I’ve worked with before and all of the paperwork was finished and I just needed to collect the car and go. I had driven several F430’s before so I didn’t need a walkthrough. So after the crowd dismissed me, the salesman walked up to me, handed me the keys and went over to the big glass doors to open the showroom to the parking lot.

“Then he walked over, waved the crowd away and I got in fired it up and drove the Ferrari out of the showroom and onto the freeway. The looks on those peoples faces!!!! Priceless!!! I’ll never forget that moment hahaha. Plus the car had 5 miles on it.”