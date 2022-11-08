There’s got to be a good reason that most cars have four wheels. Maybe it’s stability, maybe it’s handling or maybe it’s just a styling thing. Whatever the reason, four wheels is definitely the norm.



But sometimes, a car will roll off the page and into reality with just three. And throughout history, some of the three-wheeled creations we’ve been treated to have been, erm, problematic.

So, to find out which three-wheeler is the worst three-wheeler of the bunch, we turned to you. These are some of the worst creations that you came back with.