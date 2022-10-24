When you’re laden up with stuff and getting ready to clamber into your car, the roof can feel like an obvious place to rest something while you open the door. But, it’s also an easy spot to leave, and forget, something important before you set off.



After realizing that most of us here in the Jalopnik Global Control Center have at one time or another left something on the roof as we drove off, we figured you lot would probably have made the same mistake too. So, we asked you “What Was the Worst Thing You Left on Your Roof?”

From lunchboxes to laptops, here are some of the best responses we received.