We’ve been covering gas price increases almost every day for the past few months. In fact, it’s now an entire section on our website, and with good reason. It seems that just about every single day there’s a new record price for gas or diesel being set. This situation is ripe for misinformation to spread.

That’s why we asked you what the worst gas-saving advice you’ve ever been given was. Now, we’re putting it together into one story about what you should never do.

Hopefully, those of you who were given the advice used your better judgment , said “the fuck are you on about” and went on with your days. Those of you who didn’t, I pray for you.

So, sit back, relax and find out what you shouldn’t ever do to get better gas mileage out of your vehicle.