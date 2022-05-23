Gas prices are horrendously high right now. It’s something we’ve been covering nearly daily for the past few months. In fact, the average gas price of a gallon of regular gas hit a new record high today: $4.60 per gallon. Obviously, this will cause people to take all sorts of actions to save a little bit on gas, so it got us thinking. What is the worst gas-saving advice you’ve ever heard?

I’m not talking about keeping revs low and not using your air conditioning. That stuff all makes sense, and you can see real results for doing those things. I’m talking about putting soda in your fuel tank and using OBD2 port “gas saving” connectors. None of these things really work, and there are plenty of other scams… I mean bad advice… out there.

So, we want to know what you’ve heard or been told. It can come from an internet forum, a boomer at a car show in hiked- up jorts and see- through socks or even your good buddy who really just isn’t that smart. It’s OK , he means well… just don’t lower your truck’s tailgate. It might help but could be illegal depending on where you live , and you’ll just end up looking like a big doofus. Is that what you want? To look like a doofus? I didn’t think so.

A lot of these “tricks” pop up in clickbait inter net ads, so you gotta be vigilant as to not listen to them. Hell, you can even use the answers down below as a guide on what not to do. If you’re ever thinking about being a goofus maloofus with gas mileage, just refer to this question’s answers as a handy guide on what you need to avoid.

It’s brutal out there right now. While some of these ideas may seem like good ones, I promise you they very much are not.