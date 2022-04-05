Unfortunately, I have to nominate the second generation Nissan Leaf, but only because it still uses a CHAdeMO port for fast charging.

For those that don’t know, CHAdeMO plugs are being phased out in favor of CCS plugs. Most new charging stations include only 1 CHAdeMO plug, if they include any at all. CCS to CHAdeMO adapters are not available, so it is becoming increasingly difficult to fast charge a Leaf, even as fast charging infrastructure is rapidly improving.

I’ve had many instances where I’ve arrived at a charging station to find the CHAdeMO plug is not available. The plug is sometimes being used by another Leaf driver, but is more often occupied by someone charging a car with a CCS plug (most chargers with a CHAdeMO plug also have a CCS plug; you can only use one at a time, so if someone is using the CCS plug you have to wait until they finish charging to use the CHAdeMO plug).

The worst is waiting to charge when there are 8 open CCS plugs, but some dipshit insists on using the one charger with a CHAdeMO plug to charge their CCS-equipped vehicle. This happens frequently.

This makes road trips in a second generation Leaf difficult, despite its reasonably long range.

I don’t know why Nissan hamstrung this vehicle with archaic charging technology.