Faraday Future was founded all the way back in 2014, and it has been through some seriously tumultuous times since then. The company has been passed through a series of financial struggles, the departure of its founder, bankruptcy, multiple failed plans for factories, and a SPAC. For at least the last couple of years the company has seemed to be on the ropes with no hope of recovery. Somehow, through all of that, optimism has reigned and the production-ready car has finally come to fruition.

On Wednesday, Faraday Future produced the first production-intent FF 91 electric crossover, and announced plans for production deliveries to begin in just a few months. The production line is in place in FF’s Hanford, Calif. facility, and over the coming months it will build further production-validation models for various testing needs and final road-ready certification.

“Building the first production-intent vehicle at the Hanford plant is an important step towards reaching the start of production in Q3. This iteration is the closest to the FF 91 production model we’ve seen to-date,” said Matt Tall, vice president of manufacturing at FF. “The FF 91 is expected to be the first ultra-luxury EV to reach the market, with a unique driver and passenger experience.”

Faraday is aiming to go head-to-head with Tesla and Lucid with the luxurious and powerful FF 91 in Q3 of this year. Prototypes for the FF 91 have existed for a number of years, with some people outside of the company driving them as early as 2020. Those prototypes were powered by three electric motors producing a system horsepower rating of 1050! Presumably the FF 91 will be offered in lower power and less expensive variants as production continues, but there’s very little known about the car right now.

A massive 130 kWh lithium-ion battery provides the zap to get the car moving. Initially the company said it could produce batteries with a 15 percent higher specific energy than Tesla could with the Model S, however that claim was made back in 2015, and Tesla has done a lot of work since then.

I’m not 100 percent ready to sign off on Faraday Future as being ready for prime time, but I’m a lot more convinced today than I was last week. I really hope the company can get its stuff together and get working cars on the road. The more American manufacturing that goes into the EV world, the better.