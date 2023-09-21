These Are The Worst Drivers You've Ever Met

I’m currently married to her. First, I am not at all coming at this from a “HahA woMen caN’t DRivE” perspective because gender has nothing to do with it, but there are certainly issues. Essentially, she absolutely hates driving and either A) lets anxiety get in the way, or B) refuses to engage in anything outside of her admittedly small comfort zone, thereby limiting herself from improving. Examples being: reversing more than a couple of feet, interstate driving, going anywhere with a crowded parking lot, entering parking garages, and much, much more. If she sees a vehicle doing something that makes her nervous, like a non-signaled turn or abrupt lane change, she will hyper-fixate on that vehicle and stop paying attention to everything else around her. She is either ALL gas or ALL brakes and can’t smooth actions between either input. Riding with her is the most whiplash-inducing experience imaginable, so I will always drive whenever we go somewhere together. She also sits way too close to the wheel with her elbows bent almost 90 degrees to the sides, sawing at the wheel and making it feel like being on the high seas. She’s been involved in 5 accidents in the 15 years we’ve been married, and while none of them have technically been her direct fault, my advice to her has always been that some could have been easily avoided had she taken some small defensive action rather than being too paralyzed to do anything.

She’s not a great passenger either. Again, if she sees a vehicle anywhere around us doing something she finds unexpected, she will loudly gasp and begin clutching at the door or grab handles. This causes me to divert my attention and start looking for danger that could be coming from any unknown direction, only for it to be another driver doing something mildly dumb like a sloppy lane change. Trust me - I see it and am not at all concerned about it. To be clear, she has never been involved in a catastrophic accident or lost anyone in a fatal crash, so I have no idea where this comes from but I try my best to be understanding. I have done everything I can to gently guide and instruct her to feel more comfortable, but it rarely gets us anywhere.

That was unexpectedly long. There is practically zero chance of my wife seeing this and putting it together, but if that happens... Baby, I love you and I’m sorry. You’re the best, but I need my people to hear me and understand.