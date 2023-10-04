These Are The Worst Conditions You've Ever Driven Through

Probably when I was fresh out of college, living in Virginia, and had my first in-person interview for the only job offer I had received scheduled for Monday morning 650 miles away in Chicago. I rented a Ford Taurus on Saturday evening with a plan to leave early Sunday morning. It was snowing that night and it wasn’t until I pulled over and looked at the tires that I realized the reason why the car was a nightmare in the snow was that the right front tire was, quite literally, bald. Enterprise was already closed, so I started the whole trip off by jacking the front right corner up with the OEM jack, taking the wheel off, fitting the donut spare, jacking the rear right off, swapping the bald tire to that position, then jacking the right front up again and putting the tire with tread on that corner.

I then proceeded to do a 650 mile drive in a FWD Taurus with 1 bald tire and 3 shitty all-seasons in various condition... in a full-on blizzard. And I mean a nobody-on-any-of-the-major-highways blizzard. The kind of blizzard that was so bad that the people who I had the interview scheduled with proactively called ME without my even saying anything, to suggest a virtual job interview instead. But I declined and insisted I’d be there. Most of the drive was spent just trying to see where the road went. Some of it was spent trying to eek out enough traction to make it up hills without the front end washing off to the side due to the crown in the road. And some was spent closer to Chicago where the storm wasn’t quite as visible bad, but instead had turned the roads into a solid sheet of black ice - and I do mean the entire highway was a solid ice rink for dozens of miles.

Made for some cool photos with my cell phone though. And the interview went well enough that I’ve been living in Chicago for almost a decade now, so I suppose it was worth it, even if it wound up being something like a 14 hour drive :)

That was a major highway that was so deserted that the entire time I was stopped (in one of the lanes of travel) to take a few quick photos I don’t think I ever saw another vehicle.

This was when the storm got so bad that the highway was closed, and I was forced onto a side road that had about a foot of unplowed snow that I’m not sure I’d have made it through if I hadn’t been lucky enough to wind up immediately behind a plow.

And lastly I’ll point out that my daily driver at the time was a Subaru Outback with 250k miles (hence my renting a more reliable vehicle for the drive) on dedicated winter tires, so I was more that familiar with going out in every major snow storm and dicking around no matter how deep the snow... but a FWD rental car on ultra-shitty tires is not at ALL as much fun, lol.