What's The Worst Weather You've Ever Driven Through?

New York was in a bad way last week. The world outside was , in a word, wet — subways filled with water as rain poured down and flooded the streets . Outside was a bad place, one that was actively hostile to human life in all its forms. But the question is, have you seen worse?

Have you waded through floodwaters? Drifted your way through blizzards? What’s the worst weather you’ve ever survived in a vehicle, what vehicle did you push through it in, and how’d you get through?

As a lifelong Northeasterner, I’ve had my fair share of winter driving experiences. They were something I’d seek out in college, when I’d take my Scion FR-S out through the western New York snow to go fishtailing around like a discount Takumi Fujiwara, but that comfort had to come from somewhere — somewhere deeply, deeply uncomfortable. Somewhere that looks a lot like a night drive on roads I barely knew, visibility halved by falling snow, making my way home in a storm just so I could get acquainted with winter driving. Bad weather is one thing when you’re experienced, but when you’re still learning the ropes? That’s what’s truly scary.

That’s my worst weather driving experience, but what’s yours? Leave your answers in the comments below, and I’ll comb through them later this week to find the best.