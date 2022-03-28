As the cohost of Reels & Wheels Podcast, I could probably fill this whole list for you, but I’ll stick to my top three worst car movies that I was forced to endure thanks to my co-host (Love ya, James. Really.):

3. Stroker Ace: Burt Reynolds is creepy and contemplates having his way with a sleeping Lonnie Anderson.

2. Knight Rider 2010: In yet another failed Knight Rider reboot, the consciousness of a man’s girlfriend gets embedded in a freakishly modified Ford Thunderbird. Hilarity ensues.

1. Overdrive: What if people who knew nothing about cars wrote a Fast & Furious Knock-off set in France? Who the *&%# asked that question and where do I go to slap him in the face?

