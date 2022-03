Gas stations are an essential stop for anyone that drives a car. So it makes sense that they have become a melting pot of different people and cultures. There should be no surprises, then, that you can find some weird things in, on or around them.

To uncover some of the strangest things you might find at your local filling station, we turned to you and asked what’s the weirdest thing you’ve seen at a gas station?

Here are some of the best responses we received.