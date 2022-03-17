Gas stations can be pretty weird places these days. What started as a humble spot to fill your car with dinosaur whiskey before you hit the road is now a land of obscure opportunity. As long as those opportunities don’t expand much beyond some simple maintenance and bizarre snack options. But what is the strangest thing you’ve ever seen in one of these mystical places?

Advertisement

As well as a place to fill up your tank, gas stations in the 21st century are places to get your car cleaned out and the tires pumped up. They’re also a spot to refuel yourself with an array of snacks, or buy some obscure accessories to put in your car.

On top of that, everyone uses a gas station. They’re a melting pot of cultures, ages and beliefs all coming together for one single pursuit: to buy gas. And, that must have led to some pretty wacky encounters over the years.



So, with all of that in mind, we want to hear about some of the weirdest things you’ve ever seen at a gas station.

Perhaps you uncovered some truly awful gas station merchandise on sale in the shop. Or maybe the snack counter was peddling an abomination of the culinary world.

Maybe it was on the forecourt that you encountered your strange scenario. It could have been a mechanical mishap that you never expected, or maybe it was one of the most convoluted ways you could go about filling your car.

You might even have come across Bruce Springsteen refilling his Smart while dancing to Dua Lipa. Who knows.

Advertisement

I’m sure that, collectively, we’ve seen it all by now.

So what have you got? Take to the comments section below and let us know the weirdest things you’ve seen at a gas station. We’ll compile some of the most bizarre answers in a slideshow tomorrow afternoon.