We love car mods, but the mods don’t always love us back. Many of our rides have been ruined, ironically, by us. Our own Mercedes Streeter took a Sawzall to her Gambler 500 Festiva, as she pushed the go kart-like handling analogy to its logical conclusion. But another modded hatch comes to mind.

The Jalopnik archives contain one of the most baffling examples of a ruined car, courtesy of Jason Torchinsky. Someone, somewhere, some day decided that what their BMW E36 desperately needed, was a shitload of pennies stuck onto its body. It looks like a miserable, copper-clad version of the Rainbow Fish, and someone took the time to willingly do this. It added monetary value to the hatch, according to Jason; I can’t argue with that!

I promise I’m not referencing it because it’s a 318ti; the same practice would be just as puzzling and weird if there were any other car under those pennies. It’s just one of the most memorable examples of a ruinous mod. We asked our readers if they’d ever ruined their own car. Here are their answers: