These Are The Popular Cars You Irrationally Hate

The iconoclasts are out in force against the most popular cars on sale today. We asked readers to tell us about the popular cars they irrationally hate, and while there were none of the usual cold-air intake Mustangs you might expect in the list, there was the Ford Mustang Mach-E — which is now becoming everyone’s favorite “non-Mustang” Mustang to hate on.



The Jeep Wrangler was likewise mentioned among the comments, but Jalops were split among the irrational hate towards the American off-road icon. You know where I stand.

In the end, however, it was Elon Musk’s EVs that topped the list of popular cars that readers irrationally hate. The community has spoken and has crowned the Tesla Model 3 through Y as the most commonly cited objects of our hatred.