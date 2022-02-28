What new car are you most looking forward to? That’s the question we posed this morning, and you all answered back with a slate of exciting, highly anticipated vehicles. Quite a few of them were pickup trucks, imagine that?
These are the most exciting new cars already here and on the horizon, according to the Jalopnik community.
2 / 12
We All Had “Maverick” On Our Bingo Cards, Right?
Maverick.
First vehicle I’ve seen in a while that is built to be sane. Good enough capabilities, good enough performance, good enough options, good enough features, good enough gas mileage, all at a price that doesn’t require a 10 year loan for an average American to afford one.
I hope it sells like hot cakes, makes Ford a crap ton of money and makes other manufacturers think “gee, maybe there are ways to make money with cars without having unicorn fur headliners as a $15,000 option that you have to take if you want 83 way power massaging seats.”
Suggested by: hoser68
3 / 12
Balancing Out The New Integra Hate
I’m very on board for this one. Everyone saying “wahhh it just looks like a regular civic” seems to forget that most Integras sold were LS models which were not fast, not particularly sporty, and just happened to look kind of cool and have a good chassis. The ITR is very rare and even the GSR was comparatively rare in its day. I’m glad they’re taking the path of the RSX and having the base model be equivalent to a Civic SI, thereby cutting out the lower trim.
A 2003 RSX-S was my all-around favorite car I’ve ever owned. Incredibly practical, very fun to drive, and super reliable. I’m happy to see a return to form for Honda here.
Suggested by: VBinNV; Comment by: BigRed91
4 / 12
I’d Like A Not Smoky Image, Please
The Dodge muscle car EV
Okay, not thrilled the quiet whir of the electric motors takes the place of rompin’ stompin’ V8s, but progress has got to happen.
And of course the Dodge concept has a strong ‘69 Charger to its look capturing my attention. Plus showing the concept apparently capable of boiling all four tires due to the stupefying torque means I’m piqued to the max.
And “Charger” for the name of the EV.... It’s as apt as Ford using “Lightning”. How can Dodge not go there?
I almost mentioned this in the initial QOTD, but then laid off because I expected people to hate on it. I appreciate the EV muscle car positivity, 1969 Dodge Charger Guy.
Suggested by: the 1969 Dodge Charger Guy
5 / 12
More Pickups Should Look Like This
For me its the Rivian R1T (and by extension the R1S). A midsized electric pickup truck with 300+ miles of range (on the 21" wheels) that does 0-60 in 3-3.2 seconds AND has actual off-road capability? I mean, I’m in love.
Sure, there are complaints/concerns. They’re a new company, production ramp will be slow, the short bed limits “work truck” utility, the face/headlights can be...subjective, but overall it is an absolutely excellent package that has been receiving glowing reviews. I really hope Rivian is able to pull this off and we get another new successful car company.
Suggested by: askars
6 / 12
The Hyundai Lancia Delta Integrale
I’m sort of in-love with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Whatever my next car purchase will be, whenever it will be, is probably going to be an EV and if I had to pick one right now it would definitely be the Ioniq.
I know black is not a wise choice for keeping clean, but the two-tone looks rad as hell and I love the hatchback shape.
I really, really dislike the wheel arch texturing, but the rest of the Ioniq 5 is on point.
Suggested by: foolio
7 / 12
Anything With A Stick At This Point
besides a manual Supra, manual 400Z... or anything with a manual... manual, manual, manual....
The L460 (2022+) Range Rover, which looks very much like the outgoing post-facelift (2018-2021) L405 Range Rover, but is massively improved. It gives me something new to aspire to, and not actually buy until it’s 10+ years old.
I’m less excited about Jaguar/Land Rover’s apparent decision to retire their characterful AJ-series V8 (which, as of 2014 or so, has been various flavors of 5.0-liter supercharged configuration)...in favor of going back to a BMW V8, in this case the 4.4-liter twin-turbo S63 that is used by the M5, M8, X5 M, and X6 M.
Suggested by: Kyree
9 / 12
Another Electric Pickup
The Ford Lightning: Its the first full-sized electric truck. It would give me more performance than my gas truck has to offer, while enjoying the same $/mi as a ~50mpg car. It would be higher if my electricity wasn’t so expensive. It has the added benefit of being able to power my house in an outage. I have a generator so this is somewhat unnecessary but it would be nice not to have to listen to the generator. I tow a lot, but never far so the low towing range doesn’t bother me
Suggested by: ArrestMeRed
10 / 12
Is This Still Happening?
The next Mazda6 has my attention. It is supposed to be RWD and offer an inline-6, possibly with a 48V hybrid option. The way Mazda has been absolutely killing it with styling has me really excited. I hope they make it a liftback, too.
I’ve been hearing about this, too, but it seems so pointless to build a new rear-wheel drive, inline six-powered sport sedan in this day and age. Not that I’d complain of course. Then again, this is Mazda, and Mazda has signed off on worse business decisions.
Suggested by: Stephen
11 / 12
The Most Beautiful Car I’ll Never See
Polestar 5. If it looks anything like the Precept concept it’s based on, it’ll be my next new car and my first EV.
I don’t doubt these things exist and maybe if I lived in Sweden I’d see one on the road, but Polestars are like trees that fall in desolate forests. Still gorgeous, though.