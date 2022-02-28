There are always new cars on the horizon, and every now and then it’s worth taking stock and asking: What are y’all excited about? That’s the subject of today’s Question Of The Day. What new or upcoming vehicle especially has your attention — either as an enthusiast or a potential buyer?

Excuse my answer for being extremely predictable, but there is exactly one new car in the world that’s completely captured my interest, and that’s the GR Yaris. It stands to reason, then, that I’ve been watching the GR Corolla’s long, protracted reveal very closely. I told myself maybe I’d try to buy one, but frankly I just paid off my car and this market sucks, so I’ll just be giddy from afar.

Sure, the GR Yaris is a homologation special in the truest sense and the GR Corolla isn’t. I’m also a weirdo who already likes driving a car the size of a clown shoe and the Corolla’s larger dimensions put me off a bit. But attainable performance cars are pretty much the only ones I care about anymore, and the Yaris and Corolla are may favorite kind: four-wheel-drive hot hatches.

But there’s so much else to get excited over these days — both in terms of vehicles already on dealer lots and those that will soon arrive. Pickups, like the Ranger up top. Whatever high-performance, off-roady version of an SUV came out this week. New EVs from the likes of Toyota and Volkswagen. The latest WRX, even if it looks horrendous.

Let’s take the temperature of the room here and get a sense of what cars are grabbing the most attention these days. What are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments and we’ll collect the top responses in an Answer Of The Day this afternoon.