I’ve never tried to count how many pickups I see on the road here in Texas . There’s almost no winning that game, because I would be totally overwhelmed. I couldn’t keep track, because they’re basically every other machine on the road. Texas loves trucks, and the data apparently shows that the U.S. loves trucks, in general.
Of course, not all pickups are as iconic as others. Having been raised on pure pickups like the Chevy C-10 I’ve a preference for straight lines, single cabs and unfussy designs. I don’t hold a truck’s size against it, mostly, but if it’s got more than two-doors it’s inherently compromised as a machine that hauls things — as opposed to people. That’s why I’m a fan of single cab, first-generation Tundras.
That truck reminds me a lot of the awesome Toyota T100, which is what I would covet the most if I were a truck buyer. We asked our readers what they thought was the greatest pickup ever made, and these were their answers:
Toyota Hilux
Toyota HiLux, obviously:
Submitted by: Cheap-Bastard among many, many others
Chevrolet Silverado
Any GMT-800 series truck. They look great (except for the cat-eye Silverados IMO, but some people love those too). They are the perfect combination of modern power and capability, without being way too big and stupidly tall like they all are now. They are very simple to work on, tremendously durable and incredibly reliable.
Mine is an ‘06 Sierra crew cab, base model 2wd, with the 4.8 liter V8. I bought it brand new for under $22k out the door. It has been my daily driver ever since, and it has never done me wrong. It now has 161k miles, it has never once left me stranded, and I have never had a mechanical repair bill that was over $600.
The only flaw in these trucks’ game, is the rocker panels will rust out if you live where the roads get salted. I just dropped a couple grand on rust repair, to get it looking good again. This time I will be using fluid film (I didn’t know about it back then). I will never sell this truck.
(I split this up...)
Submitted by: shop-teacher@opposite-lock . com, FutureDoc, among others
Dodge Power Wagon
The Power Wagon is still the truckiest truck that ever trucking trucked.
Submitted by: FrankenCamry
GMC Sierra
Visually, the GMT-400 is the platonic ideal of truck design and every day we stray further from God’s light. This is especially true of later models that have the better dashboard.
Functionally, anything in that sweet spot where you don’t feel self conscious about denting because they’re old enough to be at the bottom of their depreciation curve but not so old they are nostalgia objects. 10-15 years old maybe?
(...between the Chevy and GMC because of the sheer amount of representation.)
Submitted by: Citric and many others
Mazda Rotary Engine Pickup
REPU!
(yes, I know they’re actually terrible trucks but still want one)
Submitted by: GenderRevealOrdnanceDisposal
Ford F-150
It’s a cop out to a degree, and certainly not my favorite, but the F150- as a line -is the obvious answer
Submitted by: HammerheadFistpunch
Chevrolet El Camino
It’s the El Camino.
It just is.
Muscle car, pickup truck, strong enough to work on the farm and good-looking enough for Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. It’s really the only truck or car you ever need.
El Camino. Oh yeah.
Submitted by: curbwatching
Ford F1
This, you big dummy!
(From Sanford and Son)
Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I
Subaru BRAT
Subaru’s Bi-drive Recreational All-terrain Transporter or BRAT. The original AWD car based pick em-up truck.
Submitted by: David E. Davis
Ram 1500
I think identifying a truck as the “best ever” really depends a lot on your use case. That said, my daily is a ‘21 Ram 1500 Laramie and it is my favorite material object ever, by far. It’s like driving an old-school American luxury car that can also tow my boat, drive over large objects, haul all sorts of heavy and dirty things, and also has more interior room. I can drive it all day and get out feeling like it’s only been 10 minutes. It has all the accoutrements I could ever ask for, and the interior is gorgeous. It also sounds glorious when I put my foot down. The only bad thing I can say about it is that the gas mileage is terrible, but it’s honestly worth it. It’s the first truck I’ve owned, though I’ve driven many, and I can’t believe waited this long to get one.
I might trade it (with a non-vital organ) for a Rivian though.
Submitted by : Bo Darville
Dodge Ram
Y’all clearly forget how revolutionary the Dodge Ram redesign in 1994 was. No longer were pickups bound by the traditional boxy body design that had dominated for literally decades but instead could be, dare I say it, stylish. Seriously, I had two trucks of that generation and considering the available engine/transmission packages as well as the trim levels these trucks were simply phenomenal.
1994 - 2001 Dodge Ram for the win!
Submitted by: OnTwoWheelsAllTheTime
BONUS: Mazda Tribute
“Tribute”
This is the greatest and best truck in the world. Tribute.
Long time ago me and my writer Streeter here: We was Jalopnikin’ down a long and lonesome post. All of a sudden, there shined a shiny question in the middle of the post. And it said,
“Say the best truck in the world; not a Kia Soul.”
Well, me and Streeter: we looked at each other, and we each said, “Okay.”
And we stated the first thing that came to our heads, Just so happened to be The best truck in the world, It was the best truck in the world.
Look into my posts and it’s easy to see Two seats in the front, a bed to stand and pee, It was destiny.
Once every hundred-thousand miles or so,
Still the truck doth run and the engine light glow, And repairs just grow.
Needless to say, commenters stunned. A star-count still a total zero, And the post was done. Nobody asked us, “Be you angels?” And we said, “Nay. We are Jalops.” Rock!
If you’ve gotten this far, and you’re not laughing or eye rolling, go google this and then come back. This is where the solo goes, so just imagine sounds of an out-of tune engine with a screeching auxiliary belt.
This is not the greatest truck in the world, no.
This is just a Tribute. Couldn’t remember the greatest truck in the world, no. This is a tribute, oh, to the greatest truck in the world, alright! It was the greatest truck in the world, alright! It was the best motherfucking truck, the greatest truck in the world. Alright!
And the peculiar thing is this, my friends: The truck posted about that ridiculous afternoon: it didn’t actually look anything like this crossover.
This is just a Tribute! You gotta believe it! And I wish you were there! Just a matter of opinion.
Ah, fuck! Good God, God lovin’, So surprised to find you can’t stop it. A fiery ring of fire, Rich motherfucker
Alright! Alright!
(This technically shouldn’t count but if you don’t head bang when Tenacious D comes on, then what is this even all about?)
DISCUSSION