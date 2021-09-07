I’ve never tried to count how many pickups I see on the road here in Texas . There’s almost no winning that game, because I would be totally overwhelmed. I couldn’t keep track, because they’re basically every other machine on the road. Texas loves trucks, and the data apparently shows that the U.S. loves trucks, in general.



Of course, not all pickups are as iconic as others. Having been raised on pure pickups like the Chevy C-10 I’ve a preference for straight lines, single cabs and unfussy designs. I don’t hold a truck’s size against it, mostly, but if it’s got more than two-doors it’s inherently compromised as a machine that hauls things — as opposed to people. That’s why I’m a fan of single cab, first-generation Tundras.

That truck reminds me a lot of the awesome Toyota T100, which is what I would covet the most if I were a truck buyer. We asked our readers what they thought was the greatest pickup ever made, and these were their answers: