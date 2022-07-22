A very good friend’s wife bought a BMW with a heated steering wheel. He said he never thought about it before but after driving it, not having it is a delimiter for future purchases. Based on his recommendation I ordered it on my next new vehicle. Yup, wouldn’t be without it - obviously only for cold climates.

Clear Bra or the like. Living on a gravel road makes it a requirement. Had it on a previously owned Volvo. Eight years and 88K miles, never a chip.

Wife’s new Escape has a HUD - never use it. Has the wrong info. I know how fast I’m going and the speed limit. Would be more useful if the info was selectable. For example, lights/arrows for blind spot info, malfunction warnings, turn signal arrows, etc.

Screen controls for HVAC/Audio are cheaper, I get that, but some things just shouldn’t be done using a screen, and they are the HVAC/Audio controls.