These Are the Essential Parts That Have Fallen off Your Car While Driving

Cars can be temperamental beings at times. Sometimes they work, other times they don’t. Then, there are the rare occasions when you think everything is going swimmingly, until suddenly there’s a loud clang and something important falls onto the road below. It’s a tense moment for everyone involved.
To find out if any of you have had experiences like this, where something important falls off your car with no warning, we turned to our lovely readers and posed that very question.
So, after asking what essential parts you’ve lost on the road, here are some of the top responses we received.