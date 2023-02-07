These Are the Essential Parts That Have Fallen off Your Car While Driving

“Entire exhaust from the cat back just a couple of weeks ago. It had gotten progressively louder over the week prior but I just figured it was a small rust hole in the cat that had gotten bigger. In fact it was the weld joining the pipe to the flange just behind the cat. Rolled over a speed bump in a parking lot and it finally let go dropping the pipe right on the leading edge of the speed bump. One broken hanger and the rest peeled off the mounts and dropped to the ground behind my now very loud car.

“Another time I had front brake pad material delaminate from from the backer (rust again) and eject itself out the front of the caliper snapping one of the slide pins on the way out. Kinda hairy as the car basically did an emergency stop followed by having no brake pressure until I pumped it a few times. Luckily I was rounding the corner on my street at the time and had a couple of old brake pads at home that still had a little life left in them to get me through until I could get to the parts store.

“My most expensive and potentially dangerous mishap with something flying off my car wasn’t a part of the car at all. We were on summer vacation driving on a remote but surprisingly well maintained rural highway. Because the road was totally pothole free I got completely caught off guard by a huge dip in the road caused by a sunken culvert and hit it at nearly full speed. This would have been fine other than than I had a trunk mounted bike rack with three bikes on the back of the car. The bounce from the dip made the top straps on the rack go loose and the hooks came off the front lip of the trunk lid, gravity and momentum did the rest of the work in creating a yard sale of bike parts across the highway. I watched all this happen in slow motion in my rearview mirror because I new that would be the result as soon as I hit the dip. Very luckily there were no other cars in sight and no one was hurt. 2 of the 3 bikes were write-offs and the third required two new wheels, a seat, a brake lever, a gear shifter and a substantial amount of paint touchups. The trunk lid of the (then 2 month old) car was completely wrecked, there was I giant dent under the license plate from the rack slamming back down after the bikes became momentarily weightless and a big crease and scratch right on the corner from what I believe was the brake lever and shifter of the third bike. All in all it was probably close to $5,000 to replace/fix the bikes and get a new trunk lid. It was also day one of vacation so we had no bikes to use, I felt especially bad for my six year old daughter as I had just restored a nice Giant bike for her over the winter and it was the first time she was going to get to show it off to her cousins.”