There’s a good chance that if you’re reading the blogs at Jalopnik, you’ve got some kind of driver’s license. Whether that’s one from any of the 50 states of America or from somewhere further afield, it’s one thing many of us have in common. But, with such variety in driving tests around the world, where is the easiest place to get your license?



That’s a question we contemplated on Friday when discussing the different tests we’ve all sat over the years. To find a definitive answer for the easiest place to get your license, we turned to you to hear some of your experiences.

We were inundated with stories about tests, driver’s ed and more than a handful of allegations of corruption. So, after clearing it all through legal, here are your picks for the easiest place to get your driver’s license.