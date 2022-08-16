It’s carspotting season , and the beautiful weather on the East Coast only made matters better. That’s what inspired us yesterday to ask you what were the coolest cars you saw this weekend .

My, oh my did you guys see some cool stuff. Most of you even followed directions and added a photo or two to your answers. That was much appreciated. This is a visual medium, after all.

We’ve got everything from Radwood-era M3s to drift cars and school bus es. What you guys saw was nothing sh ort of excellent. With that being said, let us take a look at what our fellow Jalops saw over the weekend.