It’s carspotting season, and the beautiful weather on the East Coast only made matters better. That’s what inspired us yesterday to ask you what were the coolest cars you saw this weekend.
My, oh my did you guys see some cool stuff. Most of you even followed directions and added a photo or two to your answers. That was much appreciated. This is a visual medium, after all.
We’ve got everything from Radwood-era M3s to drift cars and school buses. What you guys saw was nothing short of excellent. With that being said, let us take a look at what our fellow Jalops saw over the weekend.