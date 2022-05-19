“This was a ridiculously tiny ‘economy’ hatchback, with the three-cylinder putt-putt motor replaced by a 1.3l, DOHC, 16 valve four-cylinder making 100hp. It was a hoot to drive. I almost bought one... the ‘rents wouldn’t let me because ‘what if you get hit by a truck?’.

“But I test drove it three separate times for over 100 miles total... I couldn’t get enough. That thing was all point-and-squirt and just ludicrous fun. Only small car that came close for years was the Impreza 2.5 RS (which made me giggle like a little girl when I drove it on tight, curvy, undulating back roads).

“Years later I bought an ‘04 Mini Cooper S, which was much bigger, much heavier, and quite a bit faster...it also handled better and was a ton of fun, but that stupid little Suzuki was just so insane that the Mini felt big and safe in comparison.

“If I could find one, I’d buy it in a heartbeat... if I could find one with a bad body and a Geo Metro ‘vert with a bad motor, I’d take the drivetrain and suspension from the GT and merge them into the ultimate summer-idiot car.

“P.S. I was going to say Ford Maverick, but I figured you weren’t looking for 52 year old cars that aren’t really small or cheap by today’s standards...but since I grew up in the back seat of a red one for the first 13 years of my life, I’ve always wanted one (that I could then make handle and go fast but still look econoFord).”