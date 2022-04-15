1993 Geo Metro LSi Convertible - $11,671

NADA value: $1,650



I should preface this entry with a disclaimer: A bright pink Geo Metro convertible is the perfect car. In fact, I would not be opposed to it being the only car — imagine, a world where we never had to bother with Camries or Pacificas or F-150s. Just endless pink drop-top Metros, as far as the eye can see. It’s a better world than we deserve.

But even a car this perfect can be overpriced. Sure, the condition is fantastic, but this is a car selling for ten thousand dollars more than its rock bottom book value. Metros are incredibly cool, but are they cool enough to pull over $11,600? To justify that?