What’s your dream ten-car garage? I think you’d need at least one car for every purpose — something for off-roading, for the track, for trailering, maybe a daily or two. I don’t know what exact cars would fill those ten spots, but I do know that you could do a lot worse than our ten Suckers Slides entrants for this week. We’ve got every base covered, from the most practical of pickups to the most fuel-efficient of commuters. And the best part? The whole collection will only cost you $738,909. Welcome to the Suckers Slides, let’s get your weekend started.
1993 Geo Metro LSi Convertible - $11,671
I should preface this entry with a disclaimer: A bright pink Geo Metro convertible is the perfect car. In fact, I would not be opposed to it being the only car — imagine, a world where we never had to bother with Camries or Pacificas or F-150s. Just endless pink drop-top Metros, as far as the eye can see. It’s a better world than we deserve.
But even a car this perfect can be overpriced. Sure, the condition is fantastic, but this is a car selling for ten thousand dollars more than its rock bottom book value. Metros are incredibly cool, but are they cool enough to pull over $11,600? To justify that?
2000 Acura Integra GS-R - $22,905
The Integra market is so hot right now,and demand for the sporty three-door GS-R is only increasing as buyers are priced out of the incredible Type R. But as that demand rises, so do prices, and GS-Rs are quickly losing their status as the R’s attainable baby brother.
This particular GS-R is immaculately preserved, sure, but its mileage isn’t so low that it could be a collector’s piece. Instead, it’s a 22-year-old driver-condition car selling for nearly the price of a new Civic Si — a car full of parts that are still in production, if you need one replaced. It’s a shame, seeing these cars that would provide a great entry point for budding enthusiasts suddenly become priced like original Monets.
1972 DeTomaso Pantera Project - $33,333
Hagerty value: Hagerty’s valuation tool only goes as low as “fair condition,” which would be very generous for this shell
There appears to be no part of this Pantera project that has withstood the test of time. The body is rusted through and flaking away, the engine hasn’t turned over for God knows how long, and even the interior is falling apart. I’m all for buying fixer-uppers, but this chassis is verging on a full teardown.
With so few parts in good or even usable shape, this Pantera is almost just a parts car for its VIN tags. Could someone be planning to buy this, then move the bare minimum number of parts over to a reproduction body Ship of Theseus style? Is a VIN tag alone worth thirty grand?
1968 BMW 1600ti - $51,000
Hagerty value: “Custom commissioned build from a fighter pilot” is unfortunately not a condition grade that Hagerty will price out
Every perfect ten-car garage needs at least one track toy, right? An engine-swapped, widebodied BMW 1600ti with fixed-back seats seems to fit the bill to a T — light weight, ample power, and five gears to row through as you lap your way around your local circuits. But, for $51,000, there are far more practical track toys out there. I can personally attest to this.
This 1600ti has a very cool story behind it, being a commission from an actual fighter jet pilot that made its way on to the pages of enthusiast magazines. But as an actual car, rather than a story artifact, the pricing is simply out of line. Hopefully the seller appreciates the history, because that price is far greater than the sum of these parts.
S2021 Ford Bronco Badlands 4-Door - $73,500
MSRP: $57,750
It’s no secret that demand for the new Ford Bronco far outstrips supply. I even visited a dealer this past weekend where every single Bronco bore a $15,000 markup above its sticker price, and I was told people are happily shelling out that number just to jump to the front of the line. But to spend that much over MSRP for a used car still seems absurd.
This Bronco sold for $15,750 above its original sticker, but it’s not a new model. The seller isn’t a dealer, they’re just a private individual looking to flip a hard-to-buy car. We’ve all become accustomed to scalpers in the pandemic, re-selling anything with a microchip for unreasonable sums, but even the PS5s and graphics cards were at least new-in-box. Not so with this Bronco.
2015 Local Motors Rally Fighter - $75,500
Hagerty value: Shockingly, no one seems willing to put a book value on a Rally Fighter. Maybe they aren’t willing to vouch for your work.
The saga of Local Motors is a fascinating one. A company that built a beloved (though low-volume) enthusiast vehicle, only to perform the hardest of pivots and become an electric mobility brand that shunned its own history. For a brief, halcyon period, we had the Rally Fighter, before Olli came and Local Motors went. Now, all those memories are lost, like tears in rain.
Pricing a Rally Fighter is difficult, sine so few ever come up for sale. Even its original MSRP, not far from this price, included meals and a hotel stay while you built your own car. But the Rally Fighter is, at its core, a toy — a vehicle that can never really work for practical purposes, but seems incredibly fun to send off a dune. Is that experience worth $75,500?
2002 Dodge Ram 2500HD Quad Cab Sport Cummins 4×4 - $76,000
This truck has 69 miles. Nice.
But is it, really? I love the true star of Twister as much as anyone else, but prices on these early-aughts diesels are entirely unsustainable. I promise, a new Ram 2500 with a Cummins costs less than this. If these aren’t being purchased as work vehicles, are they all speculative investments?
If that’s the case, this bubble can’t be far from popping. How much room do these trucks have to keep increasing in price? $76,000 for a two-decade-old pickup is already a hilarious number. Are people expecting six figures?
1997 Toyota Supra Turbo - $84,000
The most absurd part about this Toyota Supra is that its pricing isn’t absurd. A 25-year-old car with a four-speed slushbox can cost $84,000, and it’s a reasonable price. Where would these be without The Fast And The Furious?
Prices for fourth-generation Toyota Supras, as a whole, are incredibly elevated. Highly modified models, with rust and chipping paint, routinely sell for over $60,000 in private deals. The Supra deserves its vaunted position, of course, but do perfect examples deserve their Hagerty-approved $200,000 prices?
2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra - $85,000
Hagerty value: $53,000 in Concours condition
I have a confession to make. There’s something you all need to know, and this New Edge SVT Cobra provides the best chance for me to say it: This is the best Mustang. I’m sorry to have to be the one to tell you, but Mustangs never looked better than this. It’s likely they never will again.
This isn’t just for the Cobra, either. The New Edge Mustang is the best-looking era of Ford’s pony car, followed closely by the pre-facelift S550. It’s the sleekest, the smoothest, the least tied to the aesthetics of the sixties and the most Mystichrome. I’m sorry you had to find out this way.
1993 Ford Saleen Mustang SC Convertible - $226,000
There’s something about the Fox Body that’s enduringly appealing. It’s quieter in its styling, confident without being overbearing in its personality. Simple, clean, commanding respect without being a dick about it. Add a supercharger, and things only get better — at least until you hit the nearly quarter million dollar price tag. Ha ha, what?
Not only did this Saleen sell for over double its book value, it’s far and away the most expensive Saleen Mustang ever sold on Bring A Trailer. None have ever before crossed the hundred-thousand-dollar mark, let alone double that. Why this car? What is it about this specific VIN that drove the bidders wild? If you understand, please, tell me in the comments.
