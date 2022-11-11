The United States infamously established a 25 year import rule for vehicles sold in other countries, but that has never stopped us from looking at what else is out there, and the longing we feel when we see something we like. That lead us to yesterday’s question.



We wanted to know what you’d import if that rule didn’t exist, meaning any car that is younger than 25 years of age, but never sold here .

You all gave us answers that were all over the place. We’ve got new cars. We’ve got old cars. We’ve got expensive cars, and we’ve got cheap cars. So, let’s take a look at what you all would import if we lived in an imaginary bizarro (more fair) world.