Buying a car is pretty much the second biggest purchase most of us will ever make in our lives , and since I’m some sort of Millennial/Gen Z intermediate , I’ll probably never be able to buy a house. That means, for me and lots of Americans, a car is the single biggest purchase we’ll ever make .



T hat’s why we asked you yesterday what your next car purchase will be. It’s very important. We even asked you what you’ re cross- shopping . I know I have some weird car mix- and- matches going. I just started looking at F-Type convertibles with manual transmissions (a dumb and expensive endeavor).

I digress. These are the cars your fellow Jalops are hoping to purchase soon .