These Are The Cars You Think Are The Most '80s

QOTD

These Are The Cars You Think Are The Most '80s

smart
Mercedes Streeter
2
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled These Are The Cars You Think Are The Most &#39;80s
Photo: AutoBarn Classic Cars (Other)

The 1980s were an interesting time in the car world. Some cars were forgettable boxes, others were full of technology and others looked straight out of what people thought the future would look like.

I’m going to say that the most 1980s cars are all cars with unnecessary badging or rad graphics. These are cars that advertise such features as having fuel injection or the number of valves that the engine has. Bonus points for graphics along the side that feature additional features like a turbo.

My nomination is my Suzuki Every. Not only does it have Turbo written all over it, but the graphics along the side would fit well on any vehicle at a show like Radwood.

We asked readers to give us the most 1980s cars. Here are their answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Loves all vehicles! Smart Fortwo (x4), Honda Beat, Suzuki Every, AmTran Bus, VW Jetta TDI (x2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Triumph Tiger, Genuine Stella...

Advertisement

2 / 12

Honda Accord

Honda Accord

Illustration for article titled These Are The Cars You Think Are The Most &#39;80s
Photo: Honda

While 911 Turbos, Testarossas, and Grand National GNXs are representative of the ‘80s, it’s not like they were everywhere and everyone had one. For that I nominate the 3rd gen Accord. The 1980s were when Japanese OEMs solidified their dominance in bread and butter cars, and here’s one with pop-up lights which were usually on sportier cars.

Suggested by: jtso, Missing in Vlissingen

Advertisement

3 / 12

Chrysler K-Car Platform

Chrysler K-Car Platform

undefined
Photo: AutoBarn Classic Cars (Other)

You may have had a Countach on your wall, but these were everywhere.

I’m not sure which car is “The Most 80s.” But whatever it is, it’s definitely a K-Car.

Suggested by: ivan256, Forkish

Advertisement

4 / 12

Vector W8

Vector W8

Illustration for article titled These Are The Cars You Think Are The Most &#39;80s
Photo: rmsothebys

This is the answer right here. It has it all: 80's excess and complete impracticality, scissor doors, louvers and slats...

Suggested by: Dake, Daveinva, VicVinegar

Advertisement

5 / 12

Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z

Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z

Illustration for article titled These Are The Cars You Think Are The Most &#39;80s
Photo: Mecum Auctions

Prepare your mullet!

IROC-Z

Suggested by: smalleyxb122

Advertisement

6 / 12

Ferrari F40

Ferrari F40

Illustration for article titled These Are The Cars You Think Are The Most &#39;80s
Photo: Will ainsworth / Wikimedia Commons (Other)

A car so grand that our commenter didn’t even need to explain.

Suggested by: Dubblewhopper- dubblewubble the fun!

Advertisement

7 / 12

Audi Ur-Quattro

Audi Ur-Quattro

Illustration for article titled These Are The Cars You Think Are The Most &#39;80s
Photo: Bring A Trailer

Most 80s car?

1983 Audi UR Quattro

When you say the words “1980s” and “cars” this is what comes to mind.

And then Ashes to Ashes starts playing and it’s fired up…

Suggested by: Edgyhal94

Advertisement

8 / 12

BMW 3-Series

BMW 3-Series

Illustration for article titled These Are The Cars You Think Are The Most &#39;80s
Photo: BMW

Lot of good suggestions in here (Countach/Testarossa, Fox body etc..) but one I didn’t see that having grown up through the 80s I can definitely tell you was synonymous with the decade was the BMW 3 series:

Suggested by: JEM, hoser68, EMF15Q

Advertisement

9 / 12

Subaru Brat

Subaru Brat

Illustration for article titled These Are The Cars You Think Are The Most &#39;80s
Photo: Bring A Trailer

JR squared!

1984? check

Rad? It’s red with two shower chairs bolted in the bed.

T-Tops? Yep

Turbo? Of course

Turbo badges? please.

Turbo 1984 Turbo Brat Turbo.

Suggested by: Classic Rando

Advertisement

10 / 12

Lamborghini Countach

Lamborghini Countach

Illustration for article titled These Are The Cars You Think Are The Most &#39;80s
Photo: Brian Snelson / Wikimedia Commons (Other)

The Countach may have originally come out in the 1970s, but it really hit its stride in the 1980s, becoming a poster car for so many.

I think there’s two ways to answer - the cars that come to mind when we think back of the 80s through the lens of nostalgia.

For that, it’s a Mustang or Camaro - everyone seemed to be in one camp or another, and everyone seemed to either have had one or had a friend that did.

The other would be the car that sums up the 80s. The one on posters, the symbol of the time, etc..

for that, it’s gotta be the Countach

Suggested by: Matt

Advertisement

11 / 12

Dodge Caravan

Dodge Caravan

Illustration for article titled These Are The Cars You Think Are The Most &#39;80s
Photo: Dodge

As someone born in 1983, it’s the Dodge Caravan. With wood paneling. Plain and simple. Took my entire generation to and from soccer practice and McDonalds birthday parties.

Suggested by: HighLikeAnEagle

Advertisement

12 / 12

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Loves all vehicles! Smart Fortwo (x4), Honda Beat, Suzuki Every, AmTran Bus, VW Jetta TDI (x2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Triumph Tiger, Genuine Stella...

DISCUSSION