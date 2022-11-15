Sometimes cars just fall between the cracks. They came, they went, and now they’re gone forever. It’s not our fault for not remembering them. They probably just weren’t that memorable to begin with.

That’s what led us to yesterday’s question. We wanted to know what car you forgot existed. Whether it was new or used it didn’t matter. There are too many cars on sale right now, and way more that have gone out of production. I cannot blame you for forgetting about some of them. I know I have.

So, let’s all jog our memories and take a look at the cars other Jalops have forgotten about.