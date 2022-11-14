Through the annals of automotive history, there have been thousands upon thousands of different vehicles made by hundreds of manufacturers, and that’s probably still undercounting it. Because of this, it’s easy to have a few cars slip through our mental cracks. That is the idea behind today’s question.

We want to know what vehicle you forgot existed. The idea is simple. It can be a new car or an old car that completely slipped your mind until you saw one out in the wild or on the internet. If you get really meta, maybe it was an answer to a different question of the day. That would really warm my heart, knowing we Jalops could do that for you.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be a boring car, or a car that never had mass-market appeal. It’s just something you totally forgot about.

For me, that car is the Infiniti QX4. It’s a vehicle that completely left my brain probably 10 years ago. Then, as I walked down the street yesterday, a minty fresh one drove right by me. I was in shock. 1) because at first I thought it was a Nissan Pathfinder. I mean it pretty much is, isn’t it? 2) Someone in 2022 was driving it. Kudos to them for keeping a car that never needed to be remembered in such good shape.

Needless to say, it was a big day for me, and I know if you’re an enthusiast, the same thing has probably happened to you before as well. So, head on down to the comments and let us know what car you forgot existed. If you’re feeling spicy, zhoosh it up with some fun detail. That’s always a better time for the rest of us.